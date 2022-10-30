Aviva PLC Has $16.14 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 32,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

