TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $581.55 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.57.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

