Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

