Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.