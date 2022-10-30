Aviva PLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

