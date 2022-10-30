Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 326.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $94.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

