Aviva PLC Purchases 33,641 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

