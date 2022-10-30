Aviva PLC Purchases 98,941 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

