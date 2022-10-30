IFG Advisory LLC Buys 326 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.73 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

