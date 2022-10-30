Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

