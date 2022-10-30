IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,180 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

