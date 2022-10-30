CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 91 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $7,113,883 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $239.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.81.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

