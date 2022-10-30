Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

