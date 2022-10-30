Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

