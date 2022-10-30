CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

