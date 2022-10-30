Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 24 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $554.83 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $560.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average of $473.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

