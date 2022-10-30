CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.66.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

