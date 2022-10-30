Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ELS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.
ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
