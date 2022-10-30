Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 144,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 139,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

