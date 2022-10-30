Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 81,707 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,355,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $334.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average of $366.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.