Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

