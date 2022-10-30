Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.23 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

