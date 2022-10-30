Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

