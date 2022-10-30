Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after buying an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 6.3 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CubeSmart

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.