IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

