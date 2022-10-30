Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

