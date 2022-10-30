IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $325.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.