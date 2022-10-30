NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

