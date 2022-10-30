Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,846 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

