AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,998 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $394.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.34 and a fifty-two week high of $396.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

