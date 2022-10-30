Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 50,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 310,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 96,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of LYB opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.