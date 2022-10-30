Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,329 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

