Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

