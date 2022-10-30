Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

