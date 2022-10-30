PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in PTC by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of PTC by 45.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,976 shares of company stock valued at $31,912,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

