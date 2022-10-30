Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 53,451 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

