Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Donaldson by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.