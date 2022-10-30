TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Trading Up 3.6 %

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.