Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 507.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 373.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MKTX stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $259.08. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

