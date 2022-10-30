TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.75 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,226 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,496,000 after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 346,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Corning by 94.3% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 370,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 179,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

