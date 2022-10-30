PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $46.34 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.