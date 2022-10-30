Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $51,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,495,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

