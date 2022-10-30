Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

