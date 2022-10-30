Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

