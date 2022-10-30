Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

