Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $69,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.