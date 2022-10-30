CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VHT opened at $243.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

