CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $65.92 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

