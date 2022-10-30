Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $354.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average is $316.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.21.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

