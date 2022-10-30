Aviva PLC Has $18.51 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

